Colts to re-sign CB T.J. Carrie

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing cornerback T.J. Carrie to a one-year deal, the team announced Saturday.

After Carrie took visits in free agency with the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints, the veteran opted to return to the Colts secondary after working in a depth/spot starter role during the 2020 season.

The news was first reported by Jason Spears of For The Colture and confirmed by Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Carrie was solid for the most part with the Colts during the 2020 campaign. He played 49% of the defensive snaps while appearing in 15 games and making two starts. Carrie grabbed two interceptions (one for a touchdown) with eight passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, Carrie allowed a 57.1% completion rate and an 80.2 passer rating on 42 targets in 2020.

With Kenny Moore and Xavier Rhodes solidifying themselves as the starters, Carrie worked alongside Rock Ya-Sin, who is still trying to prove himself worthy of being a starter on the boundary.

The Colts have a need to add to the cornerback room during the draft but they may feel less inclined to spend a top pick now that they have some depth in the room.

But the long-term outlook of the cornerback room for the Colts suggests they could use an early pick at the position.

Carrie should provide depth on both the boundary and in the slot while giving the Colts a bit of a veteran presence in the secondary.

Related

Colts' over/under win total set at 10 for 2021 season

7 teams the Colts could trade down with in 2021 draft

Bleacher Report predicts huge contract extension for Darius Leonard

Recommended Stories

  • Bellator 257 results: Vadim Nemkov retains light heavyweight title with win over Phil Davis

    Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov picked up a victory in the light heavyweight grand prix quarterfinals and successfully defended his title by defeating no. 3 ranked Phil Davis. The vast majority of the fight was a stand-up battle where Nemkov decisively outstruck his opponent 145-63, whom Nemkov defeated in their first fight in 2018 by split decision in Tel Aviv, Israel. Not only was Nemkov’s voluminous striking output evident, he also took down Davis, a former NCAA Division 1 All-American wrestler, a handful of times. This came as somewhat of a surprise as the highly decorated wrestler previously claimed he would utilize wrestling in his gameplan. Nemkov’s conditioning also looked superb, something fans have not been able to evaluate fully, as this fight was the first time the 28-year-old champion went a full five rounds in his career. Nemkov’s victory over Davis propelled him to the light heavyweight grand prix semi-finals, where he will take on the winner of Yoel Romero and Anthony Johnson. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383254050330726408?s=20 Bellator 257 results: Corey Anderson TKOs Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals No. 3 ranked light heavyweight Corey Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix in the Bellator 257 co-main event with a ground and pound TKO victory in the third round over Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov. Yagshimuradov appeared to be a formidable opponent in the first, throwing powerful punches that Anderson respected. Perhaps Yagshimuradov’s highlight of the fight was a rear spinning heel kick toward the end of the first, breaking Anderson’s guard and connecting. Anderson indicated after the fight it slightly threw off his equilibrium. The second and third rounds were much more prosperous for “Overtime,” as he secured a takedown and utilized ground and pound toward the end of the round and went back to the well in the third with great success.With his TKO victory over Yagshimuradov, Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix, where he will take on former division champion and current heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383248827423940611?s=20 Featured photo TRENDING > Jake Paul and Ben Askren salaries revealed for Triller boxing bout Bellator 257 Results Bellator 257 Main card Vadim Nemkov def. Phil Davis via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)Corey Anderson def. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov via TKO (strikes) - Round 3, 2:15Veta Arteaga def. Desiree Yanez via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)Paul Daley def. Sabah Homasi via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 1:44 Bellator 257 Preliminary Card Julia Budd def. Dayana Silva via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Julius Anglickas def. Gregory Milliard via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Steve Mowry def. Shaun Asher via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 0:55Grachik Bozinyan def. Demarques Jackson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Raymond Daniels def. Peter Stanonik via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)Lance Gibson Jr. def. Marcus Surin via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Karl Albrektsson def. Viktor Nemkov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Mads Burnell def. Saul Rogers via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 4:08Jay-Jay Wilson def. Pedro Carvalho via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 0:53

  • Snoop Dogg details Triller Fight Club’s approach to providing combat sports alternative

    Snoop Dogg has faith in Triller Fight Club's approach to presenting combat sports. Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren is the next offering.

  • Why you won't hear Paige Bueckers' name called until the 2023 WNBA draft

    The WNBA's draft eligibility rules make players finish four years of college or turn 22 in the calendar year of the draft. But there's much more than just enacting a one-and-done rule.

  • NBA betting: Denver Nuggets title odds take big tumble after Jamal Murray injury

    The Denver Nuggets are currently 34-20 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.

  • Tsitsipas and Rublev win to reach Monte Carlo Masters final

    Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas swatted aside unseeded Dan Evans 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the Monte Carlo Masters final for the first time and stay on course for a first title this year. The big-serving Greek's opponent will be sixth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev, who beat unseeded Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-5. Tsitsipas beat him in the quarterfinals at last year's French Open, and is the fresher player for Sunday's final.

  • WNBA draft 2021: Wings keep Charli Collier home with No. 1 pick

    Charli Collier will join Dallas and Aari McDonald is with Atlanta after a stellar NCAA tournament run.

  • Despite getting walloped by Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor is slight favorite in their third fight

    The Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier rematch will get a ton of bets.

  • Video: Seven-time NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson on his preparations for his IndyCar debut

    Johnson, 45, is racing part-time in IndyCar over the next two seasons after his retirement from NASCAR.

  • No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

    Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top men's players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence of fans. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up 'biosecure bubbles' for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. Barring the swing in Australia in February, tournaments continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at most.

  • NHL roundup: Bruins' Jeremy Swayman shuts out Isles

    David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall scored in a 50-second span bridging the first and second periods Friday night and goalie Jeremy Swayman recorded his first NHL shutout as the host Boston Bruins completed a two-game sweep of the New York Islanders with a 3-0 win. Curtis Lazar added an empty-netter with 1:12 left for the Bruins, who have won three straight since acquiring Hall and Lazar from the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

  • Fighter who suffered severed finger has bout result overturned

    Khetag Pliev, the fighter who had his finger almost completely severed earlier this month, now officially has one less loss on his record.

  • Andrew Wiggins with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 04/12/2021

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Could 6 quarterbacks land in Round 1?

    Our penultimate 2021 mock draft lands a sixth QB near the end of the first round.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge retires from NBA after experiencing irregular heartbeat during game

    LaMarcus Aldridge said his irregular heartbeat was "one of the scariest things I've ever experienced."

  • DeMar DeRozan with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors

    DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs) with a dunk vs the Toronto Raptors, 04/14/2021

  • Reports: Lakers will not visit Joe Biden's White House during trip to D.C.

    No NBA champion has visited the White House since 2016.

  • WNBA schedule release: 7 marquee series to watch

    Candace Parker's Sky debut and Los Angeles homecoming. A heated rivalry scheduled late in the season. And young stars prepare to spill tea.

  • Si Woo Kim's birdie negated after ball takes over a minute to fall; Matt Kuchar can't believe it

    A rules official penalized Si Woo Kim Saturday at RBC Heritage after Kim’s ball dangled on the edge of the hole for over a minute before falling.

  • WR DeVonta Smith rocks Julian Edelman apparel at Alabama's spring game

    DeVonta Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, wore some Julian Edelman gear at Alabama's spring game and it drew the attention of the Patriots great.

  • Hamilton earns 99th career pole at Emilia Romagna GP

    Lewis Hamilton claimed his 99th career pole position in qualifying Saturday for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez starting alongside the seven-time world champion's Mercedes at Imola.