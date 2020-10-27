Colts sign CB Will Sunderland to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed cornerback Will Sunderland to the practice squad and released linebacker Najee Goode from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Sunderland, 24, visited the Colts on a tryout basis last week during the team’s bye. He is a product of Troy. He signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He has experience playing safety and cornerback during his collegiate career at both Oklahoma and Troy.

Sunderland is 6-foot-2, 194 pounds with 32 1/4-inch arm length. He ran a 4.51 at his pro day in 2020, per Kent Lee Platte.

Goode was signed to the practice squad a few weeks ago when the Colts were dealing with Darius Leonard’s groin injury. The hope is the latter will be ready to return from the injury in Week 8 after having a full week off to rest during the bye.

But we won’t know much about Leonard’s status until the team releases its first injury report of the week on Wednesday.

