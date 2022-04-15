Colts to sign CB Stephon Gilmore

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to sign former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, first reported Friday by Josina Anderson of USA TODAY.

Gilmore visited the Colts on Wednesday and it was clear how interested the team was in signing the 31-year-old when it was reported that owner Jim Irsay sent his jet to bring Gilmore to Indy.

Now, the Colts have upgraded their cornerback position in a massive way by adding the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Stephon Gilmore just text me he is signing with the #Colts. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 15, 2022

A South Carolina product, Gilmore was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Bills before signing a massive five-year deal with the New England Patriots during the 2017 offseason.

Gilmore enjoyed the best stretch of his career in four of those seasons with the Patriots before he was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

Gilmore is a five-time Pro Bowler (2016, 2018-2021) and two-time All-Pro First Team selection (2018-2019). He was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 when he recorded six interceptions and 20 passes defended.

Gilmore will slide right into the No. 1 cornerback role in the secondary for the Colts as their roster is truly taking shape entering the 2022 NFL draft.

Will Stephon Gilmore be an AP All-Pro in 2022? - Powered By PickUp

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Report: Colts 'sent a jet' for CB Stephon Gilmore's visit Colts hosted CB Stephon Gilmore for free-agent visit Colts had top-30 visit with UCLA TE Greg Dulcich

List