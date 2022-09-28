Colts sign CB Ryan Smith to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed cornerback Ryan Smith to the practice squad and waived linebacker Forrest Rhyne from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Smith was in the building Monday for a workout, and it appears he did enough to warrant a spot on the practice squad.

Smith was a fourth-round pick with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2016 NFL draft out of North Carolina Central. He spent five seasons with the Buccaneers before joining the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021.

In 77 career games (17 starts), Smith has recorded one interception, 12 passes defended, 122 tackles (102 solo) and one tackle for loss. He has experience playing both defense and a prominent role on special teams.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire