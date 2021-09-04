Colts sign CB Marvell Tell, TE Tyler Davis to practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed cornerback Marvell Tell III and tight end Tyler Davis to the practice squad and waived linebacker Curtis Bolton and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns as corresponding moves, the team announced Friday.

Tell, a fifth-round pick in 2019 was initially made the 53-man roster but was waived when the Colts made a pair of claims following roster cuts. He cleared waivers, and the team was able to bring him back to the practice squad.

Davis was a sixth-round pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2020 NFL draft. He appeared in eight games during his rookie season but didn’t record any stats.

