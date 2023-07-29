Colts sign CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

The Indianapolis Colts signed free-agent cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart and waived cornerback Cole Coleman, the team announced Friday.

Taylor-Stuart, 23, was an undrafted free-agent rookie who signed with the Dallas Cowboys following the 2022 NFL draft. However, he spent the entire season on the injured reserve list due to an ankle injury.

A product of USC, Taylor-Stuart appeared in 32 games (19 starts) over the course of four seasons (2018-21). He recorded 80 tackles (54 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, nine passes defensed and two interceptions.

Coleman signed with the Colts as an undrafted free-agent rookie following the 2023 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire