Colts sign CB Clay Fields and WR Derek Slywka after minicamp tryouts

The Indianapolis Colts had six players in for tryouts during the team’s three-day minicamp, and they announced that they signed two of them: cornerback Clay Fields and wide receiver Derek Slywka.

Both Fields and Slywka went undrafted this past April.

The Colts are listing Fields as a cornerback, but he played safety at Chattanooga, spending time in the box, as a free safety, and in the slot.

Given Fields’ past experience, my guess is that he will provide added nickel depth during training camp. He joins Chris Lammons and Micah Abraham as potential slot options behind Kenny Moore.

Throughout his career, Fields was a very reliable tackler and a willing run defender. He finished his four-year career totaling eight interceptions and 17 pass breakups. Fields also played over 500 special teams snaps as well.

Slywka played his college ball at D-III Ithica College and was actually a defensive back. This past season, Slywka recorded 51 tackles and six interceptions while blocking two kicks on special teams. He was named an Associated Press All-American and the D3football.com Region 2 Defensive Player of the Year.

With AD Mitchell and Anthony Gould already joining a receiver room that featured Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Ashton Dulin, among others, Slywka joins a crowded position group.

Naturally, there will be a steep-learning curve for Slywka, who is not only making the jump from D-III to the NFL, but also making a position change. However, the Colts are willing to take a swing on his upside, with good size, athleticism, and ball skills.

In order to make room on the roster for Fields and Slywka, the Colts placed Daniel Scott on IR after he suffered an Achilles injury last week and waived offensive lineman Jack Anderson.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire