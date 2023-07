The Indianapolis Colts signed free-agent cornerback Chris Lammons, the team announced Thursday.

Lammons, a former undrafted free agent rookie in 2018, has appeared in 42 career games. A product of South Carolina, Lammons has spent most of his playing career with the Miami Dolphins (2018-2019) and Kansas City Chiefs (2019-2022).

In 42 career games (no starts), Lammons has recorded 26 tackles (14 solo), one interception and three passes defended.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire