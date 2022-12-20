Colts sign Cameron McGrone off Patriots practice squad

The Colts will take a look at linebacker Cameron McGrone over the final weeks of the 2022 season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Colts have signed McGrone off of the Patriots practice squad.

McGrone spent three years at Michigan before being drafted by New England in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve and has been on the practice squad all of this year, so he has yet to make his regular season debut.

The Colts can open up a roster spot by placing running back Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve. He is set to miss the final three games of the year after injuring his ankle in last Saturday’s loss to the Vikings.

