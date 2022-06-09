Colts sign Caeveon Patton, waive Jordan Glasgow, McKinley Williams III

The Colts signed undrafted free agent defensive tackle Caeveon Patton on Thursday, the team announced. They waived linebacker Jordan Glasgow and defensive tackle McKinley Williams III.

Patton participated in the Colts’ rookie minicamp and veteran minicamp on a tryout basis.

In his five seasons at Texas State, Patton had four defensive line coaches, three defensive coordinators and two head coaches. He started three games at nose tackle as a freshman in 2017 before finding a role as a starter.

He redshirted in 2020 to recover and rehab from a herniated disc and a torn pectoral muscle.

Last season, he earned all-conference honorable mention after totaling 51 tackles, four tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and 1.5 sacks in 11 starts.

Glasgow entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of Indianapolis in 2020. He saw action in 25 career games in two seasons with the team and made 15 special teams tackles. Glasgow also appeared in one postseason contest.

Williams signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent last month out of Syracuse.

