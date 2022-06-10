Colts sign Bryan Cox Jr. and Jason Spriggs

The Colts have made a few moves after the conclusion of their minicamp this week.

Indianapolis announced the team has signed defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. and tackle Jason Spriggs. The club has also waived defensive end Cullen Wick.

Cox spent the 2021 season on injured reserve with the Bills. He previously appeared in one game for them in 2020. Since entering the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, Cox has appeared in 26 games with two starts and recorded 31 total tackles. His father, Bryan Cox Sr., is currently the Giants assistant defensive line coach.

Spriggs appeared in 15 games for the Falcons last season, making one start. He was on the field for 54 special teams snaps. He’s also spent time with the Packers and Bears, appearing in 36 career games with nine starts.

Wick had just joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent last month.

