Colts sign Brett Hundley

With Carson Wentz out indefinitely as the team continues to evaluate his foot injury, the Colts have signed quarterback Brett Hundley.

Hundley has spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals backing up Kyler Murray. He appeared in three games for Arizona in 2019 but did not take a snap in 2020.

Hundley entered the league as a Packers fifth-round pick back in 2015. The quarterback received his most extensive playing time in 2017 when Aaron Rodgers was out with a fractured collarbone. Hundley started nine games for the Packers that year, completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,836 yards with nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Green Bay went 3-6 in those games.

The Packers traded Hundley to the Seahawks prior to the 2018 season. He didn’t appear in any games for Seattle.

Indianapolis also announced the signing of defensive tackle Joey Ivie on Saturday. The lineman reportedly struck a deal with the Colts earlier this week but had to go through COVID-19 protocols before the deal became official.

