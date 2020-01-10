Colts sign Artavis Scott to a futures deal

The Colts announced Friday they have signed receiver Artavis Scott to a reserve/future contract.

Scott was with the Chargers the past three seasons. In 2019, he spent time on the team’s practice squad.

Scott was on injured reserve for the 2018 season.

As a rookie in 2017, Scott spent the entire season on the Chargers’ practice squad.

Scott, 25, has never appeared in an NFL game.

He played 43 games, including 36 starts, at Clemson from 2014-16. Scott set a school record with 245 receptions for 2,458 yards and 19 touchdowns.