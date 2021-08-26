The Colts have brought back one of their recent cuts to fill a roster spot.

Indianapolis placed left tackle Eric Fisher on the reserve/COVID-19 list and re-signed tight end Andrew Vollert.

Fisher has been on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from tearing his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game while playing for the Chiefs. He hasn’t yet started practicing. It’s currently unknown whether Fisher tested positive or is a close contact of someone who has.

Vollert spent some time in 2020 on Indianapolis’ practice squad, but did not play in a game. The Colts waived him earlier this week to reduce their roster to 80 players. He’s previously been with the Cardinals, Bengals, Chargers, and Panthers.

Colts sign Andrew Vollert, place Eric Fisher on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk