Colts sign Amari Rodgers, waive Johnny King

Amari Rodgers has found a new team in the AFC South.

The Colts announced they signed the receiver on Wednesday afternoon.

Rodgers was waived by the Texans earlier this week and went unclaimed off waivers, making him a free agent. He caught 12 passes for 154 yards with a touchdown for Houston last year after the club claimed him off waivers from Green Bay.

A third-round pick in 2021, Rodgers struggled as a returner with the Packers in 2022 as he registered a total of five fumbles. As a rookie in 2021, Rodgers recorded four catches for 45 yards in 16 games. He averaged 8.3 yards per punt return and 18.1 yards on 11 kick returns as a rookie.

As a corresponding move, the Colts waived receiver Johnny King. He had signed with the club in May as an undrafted free agent.