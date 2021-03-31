Colts to re-sign DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

With Muhammad back, the Colts are likely entering the draft with a very young group of unproven pass rushers. But adding Muhammad does give them a bit more depth in the room given what he’s done for the Colts over the last three years.

Muhammad has held a rotational role for the Colts on the edge since they claimed him off of waivers ahead of the 2018 season. In 2020, Muhammad recorded 2.0 sacks while playing 56% of snaps.

Muhammad joins Ben Banogu, Kemoko Turay, Tyquan Lewis and Isaac Rochell on the defensive line and will likely be competing for snaps if and when the Colts use a relatively early pick on an edge rusher.

