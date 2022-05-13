Colts sign 4 draft picks to rookie contracts
The Indianapolis Colts signed four of their eight selections in the 2022 NFL draft to rookie contracts, the team announced Friday.
With the start of the rookie minicamp this weekend, the Colts got half of their draft class under contract. All four that were announced Friday were selected on Day 3 of the draft. The Colts also announced the signings of 22 undrafted rookie free agents.
Here’s a look at the four draft picks to get under contract with the Colts as of Friday:
DT Eric Johnson II
Draft Pick: Fifth round (No. 159 overall)
School: Missouri State
TE Andrew Ogletree
Draft Pick: Sixth round (No. 192 overall)
School: Youngstown State
DT Curtis Brooks
Draft Pick: Sixth round (No. 216 overall)
School: Cincinnati
DB Rodney Thomas II
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Draft Pick: Seventh round (No. 239 overall)
School: Yale
