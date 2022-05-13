Colts sign 4 draft picks to rookie contracts

The Indianapolis Colts signed four of their eight selections in the 2022 NFL draft to rookie contracts, the team announced Friday.

With the start of the rookie minicamp this weekend, the Colts got half of their draft class under contract. All four that were announced Friday were selected on Day 3 of the draft. The Colts also announced the signings of 22 undrafted rookie free agents.

Here’s a look at the four draft picks to get under contract with the Colts as of Friday:

DT Eric Johnson II

Draft Pick: Fifth round (No. 159 overall)

School: Missouri State

Read more about Johnson.

TE Andrew Ogletree

Draft Pick: Sixth round (No. 192 overall)

School: Youngstown State

Read more about Ogletree.

DT Curtis Brooks

Draft Pick: Sixth round (No. 216 overall)

School: Cincinnati

Read more about Brooks.

DB Rodney Thomas II

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Pick: Seventh round (No. 239 overall)

School: Yale

Read more about Thomas.

1

1

1

1