Colts sign 17 players to the practice squad
The Indianapolis Colts have made their initial roster cuts to get down to 53 players, and now they’ve filled out their practice squad.
The team announced Wednesday that they signed 16 players to the practice squad, and it was reported by Jordan Schultz of The Score that they added an extra player.
It should be noted that the Colts essentially have 17 spots because Marcel Dabo gives the team a roster exemption as a part of the International Player Pathway Program.
Here are the specifics of the practice squad:
16 players
Up to 10 players with two or fewer accrued seasons
Up to six veterans (no limit on how many years in the league)
Practice squad players may be elevated for gamedays a maximum of three times in a season
There will be constant movement on the practice squad throughout the season, but this is what the initial group looks like.
Here’s a look at the Colts initial practice squad: