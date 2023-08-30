Colts sign 17 players to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts have made their initial roster cuts to get down to 53 players, and now they’ve filled out their practice squad.

The team announced Wednesday that they signed 16 players to the practice squad, and it was reported by Jordan Schultz of The Score that they added an extra player.

It should be noted that the Colts essentially have 17 spots because Marcel Dabo gives the team a roster exemption as a part of the International Player Pathway Program.

Here are the specifics of the practice squad:

16 players

Up to 10 players with two or fewer accrued seasons

Up to six veterans (no limit on how many years in the league)

Practice squad players may be elevated for gamedays a maximum of three times in a season

There will be constant movement on the practice squad throughout the season, but this is what the initial group looks like.

Here’s a look at the Colts initial practice squad:

RB Jason Huntley

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

RB Jake Funk

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

WR Amari Rodgers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

WR Racey McMath

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Source: The Score

WR D.J. Montgomery

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

WR Juwann Winfree

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

WR Mike Strachan

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

OT Dan Skipper

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

DT Caleb Sampson

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

LB Liam Anderson

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

LB Donavan Mutin

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

CB Kevin Toliver II

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

S Marcel Dabo

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

S Henry Black

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire