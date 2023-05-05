Colts sign 15 undrafted rookie free agents
The Indianapolis Colts signed 15 undrafted rookie free agents following the 2023 NFL draft, the team announced Friday.
With a 12-player draft class and now 15 undrafted rookie free agents coming in, the Colts will have a massive 27-player rookie class during the spring workouts. The majority of them will likely participate in training camp as well.
Here are the 15 undrafted rookie free agents the Colts signed:
LB Liam Anderson, Holy Cross
WR Cody Chrest, Sam Houston State
CB Cole Coleman, Elon
OG Emil Ekiyor, Alabama
RB Darius Hagans, Virginia State
WR Johnny King, Southeast Missouri State
OG Harris Lachance, BYU
S Aaron Maddox, Campbell
LB Donavan Mutin, Houston
CB Tyler Richardson, Tiffin
DT Caleb Sampson, Kansas
WR Zavier Scott, Maine
RB Titus Swen, Wyoming
DE Guy Thomas, Colorado
WR Braxton Westfield, Carson-Newman
There will be a lot of competition up for grabs as the Colts prepare for training camp in a few months, and several of these names could be in play for the final spots at their respective positions.
