Colts sign 15 players to practice squad
The Indianapolis Colts signed 15 players to the practice squad following the leaguewide roster cuts, the team announced Wednesday.
All of the names to follow have had experience with the Colts and most of the them have been with the team throughout the offseason, which should make the roster look more like it did over the last few months.
Here are the 15 players the Colts signed to the practice squad on Wednesday:
WR Tarik Black
LB Curtis Bolton
DT Andrew Brown
CB Anthony Chesley
DT Kameron Cline
S Sean Davis
S Shawn Davis
TE Farrod Green
WR DeMichael Harris
QB Brett Hundley
C Joey Hunt
RB Deon Jackson
LB Malik Jefferson
OT Carter O’Donnell
WR Tyler Vaughns
The Colts still have one more spot left to work with on the practice squad so be on the lookout for an extra transaction to fill out the roster this week.
