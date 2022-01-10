Colts sign 14 players to futures contracts

The Indianapolis Colts signed 14 players to reserve/futures contracts, the team announced Monday.

As is typical protocol following the end of the regular season, the Colts will be preparing to expand their roster to 90 players for the offseason. Much of that includes signing players to futures contracts.

But seeing as that doesn’t kick into effect until the start of the new league year in March, this is essentially a contract stating they will be on the 90-man roster when the time comes.

There is no limit to how many futures contracts the Colts have as long as they are within the 90-man limit when the new league year rolls around.

All 14 of the players the Colts signed on Monday should ring a bell as they were all on the practice squad to end the season.

Here’s a quick look at the 14 players the Colts signed to futures contracts to begin the offseason:

CB Anthony Chesley

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

DE Kameron Cline

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

T Shon Coleman

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

WR Keke Coutee

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

TE Farrod Green

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

WR DeMichael Harris

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

TE Michael Jacobson

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

LB Malik Jefferson

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

QB James Morgan

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

G/T Carter O'Donnell

AP Photo

S Will Redmond

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

CB Chris Wilcox

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

DT Chris Williams

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

TE Eli Wolf

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

