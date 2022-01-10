Colts sign 14 players to futures contracts
The Indianapolis Colts signed 14 players to reserve/futures contracts, the team announced Monday.
As is typical protocol following the end of the regular season, the Colts will be preparing to expand their roster to 90 players for the offseason. Much of that includes signing players to futures contracts.
But seeing as that doesn’t kick into effect until the start of the new league year in March, this is essentially a contract stating they will be on the 90-man roster when the time comes.
There is no limit to how many futures contracts the Colts have as long as they are within the 90-man limit when the new league year rolls around.
All 14 of the players the Colts signed on Monday should ring a bell as they were all on the practice squad to end the season.
Here’s a quick look at the 14 players the Colts signed to futures contracts to begin the offseason:
CB Anthony Chesley
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
DE Kameron Cline
AP Photo/Terrance Williams
T Shon Coleman
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
WR Keke Coutee
AP Photo/Darryl Webb
TE Farrod Green
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
WR DeMichael Harris
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
TE Michael Jacobson
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
LB Malik Jefferson
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
QB James Morgan
AP Photo/Matthew Hinton
G/T Carter O'Donnell
AP Photo
S Will Redmond
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
CB Chris Wilcox
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
DT Chris Williams
AP Photo/Duane Burleson
TE Eli Wolf
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
