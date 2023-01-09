Colts sign 12 players to futures contracts
The Indianapolis Colts signed 12 players to Reserve/Futures contracts, the team announced Monday.
As is typical protocol following the end of the regular season, the Colts will be preparing to expand their roster to 90 players for the offseason. Much of that includes signing players to futures contracts.
The expansion of the roster to 90 players doesn’t go into effect until the start of the new league year, which is March 15. That’s why it’s technically a reserve contract. This is essentially stating the player will be on the 90-man roster when the time comes.
There is no limit to how many futures contracts the Colts have as long as they are within the 90-man limit when the new league year rolls around.
Here’s a look at the 12 players signed to futures contracts to begin the offseason:
DT McTelvin Agim
AP Photo/Butch Dill
S Henry Black
AP Photo
S Marcel Dabo
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
G Arlington Hambright
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
OT Jordan Murray
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
LB Segun Olubi
Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
LB Forrest Rhyne
(AP Photo/AJ Mast)
RB Aaron Shampklin
Lee-USA TODAY Sports
WR Vyncint Smith
Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
CB David Vereen
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
TE Jalen Wydermyer
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
S Trevor Denbow
Indianapolis Colts safety Trevor Denbow (43) makes a catch during practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)