Colts sign 12 players to futures contracts

The Indianapolis Colts signed 12 players to Reserve/Futures contracts, the team announced Monday.

As is typical protocol following the end of the regular season, the Colts will be preparing to expand their roster to 90 players for the offseason. Much of that includes signing players to futures contracts.

The expansion of the roster to 90 players doesn’t go into effect until the start of the new league year, which is March 15. That’s why it’s technically a reserve contract. This is essentially stating the player will be on the 90-man roster when the time comes.

There is no limit to how many futures contracts the Colts have as long as they are within the 90-man limit when the new league year rolls around.

Here’s a look at the 12 players signed to futures contracts to begin the offseason:

DT McTelvin Agim

S Henry Black

S Marcel Dabo

G Arlington Hambright

OT Jordan Murray

LB Segun Olubi

LB Forrest Rhyne

RB Aaron Shampklin

WR Vyncint Smith

CB David Vereen

TE Jalen Wydermyer

S Trevor Denbow

