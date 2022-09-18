Colts shut out by Jaguars ahead of Week 3 tilt with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 opponent didn’t have a great performance on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Colts faced the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road during the early slate of games on Sunday. They became the first NFL team to be held scoreless this season, losing the Week 2 game to their AFC South rival 24-0.

Colts QB Matt Ryan was held to 16-of-30 for 195 passing yards with three interceptions on the day. He had an abysmal 34.0 passer rating. Jonathan Taylor, the NFL’s rushing yards leader in 2021, was held to 54 yards on nine carries. The Colts had struggles winning in the trenches on either side of the ball.

Indy was missing some key players in the game, but this was just a masterclass in coaching from former Chiefs OC Doug Pederson, who is the first-year head coach for the Jaguars. It was also great execution all around from Jacksonville’s players.

While this game bodes well for Kansas City’s chances in Week 3, you can rest assured that the Colts will be looking to flip the script. They’ll be healthier and back playing in their home stadium. They’ll certainly be better-prepared after such a poor showing in Week 2.

List

4 underrated Chiefs performances in Week 2 vs. Chargers

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire