Colts have shown interest in Northwestern S JR Pace

Kevin Hickey
1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts have shown interest in former Northwestern safety JR Pace ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, per Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Though the Colts have their starting safety tandem locked in with Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all to see them add some depth to the room.

They did sign the versatile Sean Davis in free agency to a one-year deal while All-Pro special-teamer George Odum signed his restricted free agent tender on Monday.

Pace is a senior out of Northwestern with some intriguing production. At 6-foo-1 and 205 pounds, Pace ran a 4.71 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day. In 40 career games, Pace recorded 169 tackles, eight intercpetions, 23 passes defended and six tackles for loss.

The Colts are likely considering Pace at the end of the draft as a late Day 3 pick or even a priority undrafted free agent shortly following the draft.

