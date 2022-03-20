Colts showing interest in UAB EDGE Alex Wright

Even after trading for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, the Indianapolis Colts still have their eyes on the edge rusher position for the 2022 NFL draft.

After years of having an inconsistent pass rush, the Colts have to do everything they can to add as many pass rushers as possible. One of those may be in the form of UAB edge rusher Alex Wright.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Colts have plenty of interest in the edge prospect.

Wright certainly has the frame the Colts like in their edge rushers. His 34-inch arms are nearly a requisite to get interest from the Colts.

In 2021, Wright recorded a career-high 6.0 sacks while adding 7.5 tackles for loss.

The Colts have a solid edge group with Ngakoue, Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo and Tyquan Lewis. But that shouldn’t stop them from adding a high-ceiling prospect like Wright.

Here’s the draft profile from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, who compared Wright to Taco Charlton.

“Developmental defensive end who is still growing into his body and his position. Wright will likely look much different in pads within a couple of years. His current play lacks recognition, sophistication and technique. However, he’s a young player who flashes and still posts good rush production, albeit versus lesser blockers. In a projection-based model where additional size, strength and technique improvements are likely, his athleticism becomes an even more impressive weapon as both a run defender and pass rusher. He will require a runway for development, but he’s worth a middle-round selection as a potential three-down starter for odd- or even-front teams.”

The Colts have big positions of need yet to fill this offseason like quarterback, left tackle, wide receiver and cornerback. But they are still likely to add some more depth to the pass rush.

When the end of April arrives, Wright very well may be on their list for Day 2.

