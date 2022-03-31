Colts showing ‘consistent’ interest in SMU TE Grant Calcaterra

The Indianapolis Colts have been among the teams showing interest on a “consistent basis” in former SMU tight end Grant Calcaterra ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

In a recent interview with Justin Melo of The Draft Network, Calcaterra mentioned the Colts as one of the teams he has heard the most from. He also mentioned that the Zoom meeting he had with the Colts went well.

“I’ve spoken with a bunch of teams, nearly every team in the league. I’ve heard from the Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, and Cincinnati Bengals on a more consistent basis I’d say. I had Zoom interviews with the Broncos and Colts that went well.”

Just one year ago, the Colts used the No. 127 overall pick to draft a tight end out of SMU in the form of Kylen Granson. Both Granson and Calcaterra share the journey of being transfers to SMU late in their collegiate careers—though for different reasons.

Calcaterra stepped away from football in 2019 after a battle with concussions but returned to the field in 2021 after transferring from Oklahoma (2017-2019) to SMU.

A participant at the Senior Bowl, Calcaterra posted 38 receptions for 465 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games with the Mustangs in 2021.

Calcaterra fits the mold of being a move tight end and would fit well within the Colts offense in that role. He might be an older prospect but at 6-foot-4 and 241 pounds, Calcaterra posted a 4.62 in the 40-yard dash.

The Colts currently have Mo Alie-Cox and the aforementioned Granson at the top of the tight end depth chart. If they are looking to add another Day 3 player to the mix, Calcaterra seems to be on their board.

