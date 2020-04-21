Colts show us what a 'virtual offseason program' looks like during coronavirus restrictions

On Monday, 12 NFL teams started what is termed a “virtual offseason program.”

It sounds weird. We think of NFL teams running around in non-contact drills without pads (well, most teams adhere to that), a ramp-up to training camp and the return of football. But that won’t be happening this offseason due to coronavirus restrictions, unless there’s a pretty significant change.

In its place is a virtual program, which permits teams to have classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs. These virtual sessions are voluntary — though everyone in the NFL knows that “voluntary” OTAs really are expected.

The Indianapolis Colts were one of the teams that started a virtual offseason program Monday, and they posted a video to show what it was like. And yes, it’s odd.

The Colts’ virtual meeting

The Colts posted their first virtual meeting, with head coach Frank Reich in the middle like Alice in the “Brady Bunch.” He even brought his own podium, a nice touch.

(Virtual) Class is in session. 📖 pic.twitter.com/cYH08tXERB — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 21, 2020

Reich addressed the unusual nature of the first meeting after starting it. He said there were about 100 people on the meeting, which makes sense with expanded offseason rosters and the coaching staff.

“We’re respecting the environment we’re in,” Reich said.

He talked about everyone doing their part during the coronavirus pandemic, to take care of themselves and everybody. Then he got into football coach mode, leading his team.

“It ain’t going to stop us from getting where we want to go,” Reich said. “It’s not going to stop us from getting better. It’s not going to stop us from uniting as a team. We’re going to use every avenue we can to get better, to get closer, even in these unique circumstances.”

Story continues

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich led a virtual meeting Monday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Teams will adapt to odd offseason

Reich’s speech was a reminder that, as usual, the best teams and coaches will adapt and maximize what they have to work with around the restrictions. It’s not unlike the draft. Bad teams will complain about having to use simple technology, and the best teams will adjust and do well.

The rest of the NFL will start its virtual offseason next week. It is a challenge, especially for players switching teams and rookies trying to learn the NFL game over an online meeting app. But every team is dealing with the same circumstances.

The teams will do their best to prepare for the season, even in trying times. Everyone hopes their preparations are for a season that actually happens.

More from Yahoo Sports:



