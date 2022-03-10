Colts show interest in re-signing DL Tyquan Lewis

The Indianapolis Colts made their biggest decision of the offseason Wednesday by trading away quarterback Carson Wentz, but they’ve also shown interest in re-signing defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis.

The former second-round pick from the 2018 NFL draft had been a solid contributor over the last two seasons before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans.

Despite that, the Colts have been in contact with Lewis’ representation about re-signing him before the legal tampering period begins on March 14, per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.

Colts have been in contact with Tyquan Lewis’s representation about bringing Lewis back, a source said. Ballard hasn’t made it much of a secret this offseason that he was happy with the way Lewis was playing before his injury — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 9, 2022

Lewis fits the Colts’ scheme well and his versatility makes him a valuable asset to the defensive line. He would likely play more of a “Big End” role while also flipping inside when needed.

Lewis only has 8.5 sacks in 41 games to begin his career but the upside is obvious. The Ohio State product seemed to be coming into his own over the last two seasons before this injury hit.

We’ll see what happens over the next week as the Colts navigate the negotiations, but Lewis is still viewed as a valuable asset to the defensive line.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Should the Colts trade for Jimmy Garoppolo? Colts are not expected to re-sign LT Eric Fisher Report: Colts' issues with Carson Wentz started 'before the season began'

List