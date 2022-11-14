Colts show immense fight in 25-20 win over Raiders

The Jeff Saturday era begins with a win.

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) delivered a gutsy 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Saturday made a surprise switch at quarterback, with Matt Ryan getting the nod. It led to one of the best offensive performances of the season.

The defense showed up when they needed to, especially on the final play of the game when Stephon Gilmore proved again why they call him Gilly Lock.

Here’s everything we know from the wild 25-20 win in Week 10:

Final Score: Colts 25, Raiders 20

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Colts 7 6 6 6 25 Raiders 0 7 7 6 20

It was over when...

With 52 seconds remaining, the Raiders faced a fourth-and-seven at the Colts’ 16-yard line. Derek Carr tossed a fade to Davante Adams, but Stephon Gilmore was there to break up the pass in the end zone to secure the win.

Keys to the game

The Colts offense was 6-for-11 (55%) on third-down attempts while the defense held the Raiders to just 5-for-13 (38%).

The offense totaled 415 yards and averaged 7.0 yards per play. It was their third-most total yards in a game this season.

RB Jonathan Taylor finally provided a spark with a 66-yard touchdown, his longest run of the season. It was his first since Week 1.

The offensive line was much better Sunday, especially in pass protection. They allowed only one sack and one quarterback hit on the day.

3 Stars of the game

RB Jonathan Taylor: This was vintage Taylor, who took 22 carries for 147 yards and one touchdown. He added two receptions for 16 receiving yards. WR Parris Campbell: Leading the way with seven receptions on nin targets for 76 yards and a touchdown. Campbell added the eventual go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter. DT DeForest Buckner: Though he was only credited with 0.5 sack, Buckner also had a quarterback hit and a batted pass.

Injuries

RB Deon Jackson (knee) and TE Jelani Woods (shoulder) were inactive due to injuries.

Quick Hits

QB Matt Ryan was the starter for Jeff Saturday’s first game as interim head coach.

On the offensive line, it was Will Fries at right guard and Bernhard Raimann at left tackle.

The Colts scored a touchdown in the first quarter for the first time since Week 3.

The Colts led 13-7 at halftime. It was their first time leading at the half since Week 16 of the 2021 season.

RB Jonathan Taylor busted off a 66-yard touchdown run, his longest run of the season.

It was the first time this season the Colts entered the fourth quarter with a lead.

This was Parris Campbell’s third game with at least seven receptions.

TE Kylen Granson posted career-bests in receptions (4) and receiving yards (57).

What's next?

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday will meet with the media Monday before the team prepares to host the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

