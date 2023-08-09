Colts shore up position units hit hard by injuries

WESTFIELD — The Colts signed a running back on Wednesday.

But it wasn’t Kareem Hunt.

Facing injuries to its top three running backs, Indianapolis signed former Eagles running back Jason Huntley, rounding out a roster that has Jonathan Taylor on the active/physically unable to perform list due to recovery from offseason ankle surgery, Zack Moss dealing with a broken arm and Deon Jackson being held out of practice Tuesday.

The Colts also signed well-traveled veteran tight end Ricky Seals-Jones to fill out another position that has been hit hard by injury. Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), Jelani Woods (hamstring) and Will Mallory (hamstring) aren’t practicing.

Indianapolis waived recently-signed tight end La’Michael Pettway and undrafted rookie safety Michael Tutsie, a Warren Central product, with injury designations. If they're not claimed on waivers, Pettway and Tutsie will revert to injured reserve.

The big headline heading into Wednesday was the visit of Hunt, a six-year veteran of the Chiefs and Browns who has served as Nick Chubb’s backup the past four seasons.

But Hunt left without a contract Wednesday, the same way he’d left New Orleans without a contract after visiting the Saints Tuesday.

Huntley, a fifth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2020, has rushed for 70 yards in six career games, all with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and 2021, and spent the 2022 season on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.

Seals-Jones has a longer history in the NFL.

The massive tight end has caught 90 passes for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns over five seasons with the Cardinals, Browns, Chiefs and Commanders. Seals-Jones last played in an NFL game in 2021; he suffered a toe injury late in training camp with the Giants last season that ended up costing him the entire season.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts sign running back Jason Huntley, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones