Colts’ Shaquille Leonard trusting process in return

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was back on the field for the first time this week since the new league year began all those months ago.

The Maniac is still working his way back into playing shape and though he wouldn’t put a timetable on his eventual return, the All-Pro linebacker is trusting the process as he prepares to get back to full strength.

“It’s been a minute since I felt the way I’m feeling now,” Leonard told the media Thursday. “It’s a good feeling but it’s still a process. I’m not saying that I’m 100 percent ready to go right now, I’m trying to figure all that good stuff out, but I am feeling better so that’s the main thing.”

Leonard hasn’t been on the field since the team’s season ended abruptly without a playoff appearance in the epic collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It has been a long process for Leonard, who was undoubtedly frustrated with being away from the field all this time.

“It was just frustrating. I was eager to get back out there and play. Just seeing your guys go out there and perform every day and just wanted to be a part of it. Football is my happy place, football is my safe haven, football is something that I love to do,” Leonard said. “I love to compete. Just being down for three and a half months, it sucks, but it made me look at football in a different point of view.”

In Gus Bradley’s defense, Leonard will be taking on a different role. While he typically played the WILL position, Leonard will be working as the MIKE in Bradley’s defense.

It’s a role that head coach Frank Reich believes the fifth-year linebacker will thrive in.

“No, I think it’s a good move for him because really in the system and the way the coverage is played out and the assignments work out I think is very similar to what he had last year,” Reich said Thursday. “It’s a different position as you’re saying Zak (Keefer), but really it’s very similar in responsibilities to what he had last year. So, I feel good about that move.”

Story continues

Leonard has been extremely productive since entering the NFL in 2018 and even though he’s taking on a slightly different role in a new defensive scheme, the Maniac will continue to be the heart of the Colts defense.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts sign two more to the practice squad Colts sign OT Dennis Kelly, place S Trevor Denbow on IR Bears claimed LB Sterling Weatherford off waivers from Colts

List

10 takeaways from Colts' roster cuts, waiver claims

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire