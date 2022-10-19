Colts’ Shaquille Leonard returns to practice

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard returned to practice Wednesday as the team prepares for a divisional battle against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.

Leonard has dealt with various injuries this season, forcing him to miss all but two quarters of play through six games. He missed the first three games recovering from offseason back surgery but when he made his season debut in Week 4, he quickly suffered a concussion and a broken nose after colliding with fellow linebacker Zaire Franklin during the second quarter.

Leonard wound up having surgery on the broken nose and hasn’t practiced since that injury. But he was seen on the field Wednesday sporting a non-contact jersey.

Shaquille Leonard is practicing in a red non-contact jersey today, his first action since breaking his nose and entering the concussion protocol. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) October 19, 2022

Whether the red non-contact jersey is due to the broken nose or the concussion is not fully clear. Regardless, it’s likely he will be listed as a limited participant on the injury report Wednesday.

The Colts need all the help they can get against the run with Derrick Henry coming off a bye week, and this will be something to monitor in case Leonard does return for Week 7.

