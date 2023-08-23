Colts’ Shaquille Leonard remains in concussion protocol

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard remains in the concussion protocol and did not travel with the team for the preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Leonard initially suffered the injury during the first joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears last week. He didn’t play in the preseason game against the Bears and hasn’t practiced since.

The Maniac was one of the pleasant surprises for the Colts when training camp started. He participated in 12-of-13 training camp practices up until the injury and played with the starters during the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Concussions vary in terms of recovery timeline so it isn’t clear when Leonard will be ready, but the earliest we’ll see him is Week 1.

