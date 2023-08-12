Colts’ Shaquille Leonard playing in preseason

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard is expected to play in the preseason opener Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

Leonard, who has been working his way back from a back injury for roughly a full calendar year, will make his preseason debut with the rest of the team Saturday.

Head coach Shane Steiehcn did say that Leonard will be on a pitch count, but that doesn’t come as a surprise considering his workload with contact has been limited in practice anyway.

Colts HC Shane Steichen tells me All Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard will play in the preseason opener against the Bills. I’m told Leonard will be on a pitch count this afternoon.#Colts #ForTheShoe — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) August 12, 2023

This is an encouraging sign that Leonard is able to participate in the preseason games, which means he is progressing well after doing so in practice over the last three weeks.

We’ll see how much Leonard will play during Saturday’s opener, but it’s exciting to see him take steps toward getting back to his maniacal ways on the football field.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire