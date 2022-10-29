Colts’ Shaquille Leonard to play on pitch count

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard will make his return Sunday against the Washington Commanders for the Week 8 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Leonard has missed the last three games after suffering a concussion and broken nose during the Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans. It was in that game he was making his season debut after missing the first three games of the 2022 season.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Friday that Leonard will be active Sunday on a pitch count.

“What happened is with Shaq, is when he came back Chris (Ballard) and I sat down (and) thought it would probably be two weeks before he played but he had a good week,” Reich said. “He’s ahead of schedule, but not quite there yet so he will be on a pitch count. But he had a good week.”

The Colts have been missing a key piece to their defense for the majority of the season and even though the linebackers have held up well without Leonard on the field, the energy he brings is palpable.

We’ll see just how much Leonard plays against the Commanders, but getting him back will be a big boost to the defense.

