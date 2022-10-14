Colts’ Shaquille Leonard, Kwity Paye ruled out vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye were ruled out Friday ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Neither player logged a practice this week. Leonard has appeared in just half of a game while Paye injured his ankle during the Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos.

Frank Reich: Shaquille Leonard and Kwity Paye are OUT for Sunday vs Jaguars. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) October 14, 2022

Leonard missed the first three games recovering from offseason back surgery. He then suffered a concussion and broken nose during the first half of the Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans and has been out since.

Reich mentioned Leonard had surgery to repair his broken nose and that they aren’t sure if he will go on the injured reserve list.

Reich says Shaquille Leonard did have surgery for his broken nose. Not sure yet on IR. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) October 14, 2022

The Colts are looking to get their first divisional win of the season and will have to do so without two of their biggest defensive playmakers.

