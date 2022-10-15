Colts’ Shaquille Leonard had surgery on broken nose

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard had surgery on the broken nose he suffered when he took a hit in Week 4 that also gave him a concussion.

As Leonard recovers from surgery, he will have missed two games since breaking his nose against the Tennessee Titans after being ruled out Friday ahead of the Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head coach Frank Reich said they haven’t made a decision on whether to put Leonard on the injured reserve list yet.

“We’ll continue to evaluate those things,” Reich said when asked about a potential trip to the injured reserve list.

Sustaining a concussion and broken nose on the same play kept Leonard out for the short week game against the Denver Broncos in Week 5. Now that the has been ruled out for Week 6, it will be interesting to see what decision the Colts make.

If Leonard can’t get back on the field within the next four games, it may behoove the Colts to open a roster spot by putting Leonard on the reserve list.

As for the concussion, Reich told reporters Friday that he believes Leonard has progressed through the protocol but that the injuries are also connected.

“I think he’s making progress on his concussion. It’s all interrelated. So, because of the surgery, we really haven’t had to press the other thing,” Reich said Friday. “So, we’ve just kind of let it play out knowing that was pretty significant. So, revisit it at the appropriate time.”

It has been a trying season for the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL. He had offseason back surgery, which kept him from the first three games and then suffered the concussion and broken nose during the first half of his return against the Titans.

We’ll see how much longer these injuries keep Leonard out, but they may be without their star linebacker in the middle of the defense for a while longer.

