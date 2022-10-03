Colts’ Shaquille Leonard in concussion protocol

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard is in the league’s concussion protocol after exiting the Week 4 loss against the Tennessee Titans with the injury.

In his season debut after spending the majority of the offseason rehabbing from back surgery, Leonard was expected to be on a fluid pitch count. We’ll never know what that number may have been because Leonard took a nasty hit in a collision with fellow linebacker Zaire Franklin during the second quarter.

Leonard’s nose was gushing with blood, and he was able to walk off the field under his own power. But head coach Frank Reich told the media Sunday after the Week 4 loss that the star linebacker is in the league’s protocol.

“Shaq as you saw had the concussion. He’s in the protocol,” Reich said Sunday.

Leonard played 16 snaps (30%) during Sunday’s loss before leaving with the injury.

It’s a tough break for Leonard, who had been working to regain his play strength following back surgery. Given that the Colts turn around on a short week to visit the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, it’s fair to assume he won’t be ready for the team’s first prime-time game of the season.

Considering the controversy surrounding the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa, it’s likely we won’t see Leonard on the field Thursday night.

It has been a trying season for The Maniac, who undoubtedly wants nothing more than to be on the field.

But the Colts are likely without their star linebacker for another game in what has become a disastrous start to the campaign.

