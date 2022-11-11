Colts’ Shaquille Leonard among 3 ruled out in Week 10

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was ruled out along with two others Friday ahead of the Week 10 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Leonard popped up on the injury report Thursday as a non-participant, being listed with back and ankle injuries. He failed to practice the final two days of the week and now will miss his seventh game of the season.

Leonard has been working his way back from offseason back surgery but when he made his season debut in Week 4, he suffered a concussion and broken nose, which held him out the next three games.

The Maniac played a season-high 54% of the defensive snaps in Week 9 against the New England Patriots but now will be forced to miss another game.

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday said Leonard suffered a setback this week.

#Colts coach Jeff Saturday says LB Shaquille Leonard (back/ankle) had a set back in Wednesday's practice, which is why he's been ruled out this week. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 11, 2022

Along with Leonard, the Colts ruled out running back Deon Jackson (knee) and tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder).

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire