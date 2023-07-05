Colts’ Shane Steichen ranked 24th among NFL HCs

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is one of three rookie head coaches taking on the leadership role of a new team in 2023, and he’s currently being viewed as the top-ranked coach of the trio.

In CBS Sports’ latest rankings of the head coaches around the NFL, Steichen came in at No. 24 overall, which was ahead of DeMeco Ryans (No. 25) and Jonathan Gannon (No. 31).

24. Shane Steichen (Colts)

Season: 1st with IND, 1st as HC

Career record: N/A | Playoffs: N/A He’s got a potentially tall task on his hands, satisfying owner Jim Irsay while turning raw rookie QB Anthony Richardson into a comfortable NFL passer, and yet Steichen was calm, collected and strategically adaptable shepherding both Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, respectively.

It’s always difficult ranking first-year head coaches simply because they don’t have track records. So, they’re always going to be toward the bottom of the rankings because of the unknown.

Steichen does seem like the right man for the job, especially considering the history he has of working with various quarterbacks. It’s also encouraging to see the type of demeanor and mentality he brings to the locker room as well as what he expects from his players every day.

It will be interesting to see what the Colts will get from Steichen in 2023, but there are plenty of reasons for optimism as the franchise hopes to turn the corner in a new direction.

