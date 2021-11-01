Colts make several roster moves ahead of Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts have a quick turnaround this week, which means a lot of their housekeeping and roster moves are taking place much earlier than they usually do.

Before hosting the New York Jets for a prime-time matchup on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Colts made a handful of roster moves.

RB Deon Jackson elevated to active roster

Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Colts made a move to elevate Jackson to the active roster for the time being. This differs from the gameday call-up from the practice squad so Jackson will be among the four running backs on the roster moving forward. Jackson has a very intriguing skillset with both size and speed. With the chance that Marlon Mack is traded before the deadline, Jackson will serve as the RB4 with the potential to be RB3 if Mack is moved.

S Josh Jones elevated to active roster

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Similar to Jackson, Jones is now on the active roster until otherwise changed. With Julian Blackmon on the injured reserve list and Khari Willis unlikely to play on Thursday night after suffering a calf injury in Week 8, Jones could very well get the start alongside Andrew Sendejo. Jones has already been a gameday call-up twice so the Colts had to sign him to the active roster if he was going to play Thursday night.

DL Tyquan Lewis goes to IR

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

This was to be expected. Lewis, unfortunately, suffered a season-ending knee injury—patella to be exact—against the Titans on Sunday while returning an interception. It’s an unfortunate development as Lewis was playing well as a rotational player along the defensive line. Given that he’s a free agent in 2022, it will be interesting to see if he finds himself in a similar scenario as Marlon Mack last year where he gets a prove-it deal.

QB Brett Hundley released, signed to practice squad

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

The Colts made two quick moves when it came to Hundley on Monday. He was released from the active roster but immediately signed to the practice squad. So as it stands, the only two quarterbacks on the active roster are starter Carson Wentz and new backup in rookie Sam Ehlinger.

