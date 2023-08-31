Colts make several moves to roster, practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts continued to tweak the active roster and practice squad Thursday ahead of the Week 1 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After making additional moves following roster cuts Wednesday, the Colts were back at it Thursday. They added another edge rusher to the mix while parting ways with a depth offensive lineman.

They also added a cornerback and tight end to the practice squad while releasing a linebacker and cornerback to make room.

Here are the moves the Colts made Thursday:

Released LB Donavan Mutin from practice squad

Released CB Kevin Toliver II from the practice squad

Signed CB Darren Hall to practice squad

Signed TE Johnny Lumpkin to the practice squad

Signed WR Racey McMath to the practice squad

Waived G Arlington Hambright

Signed DE Jacob Martin to active roster

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire