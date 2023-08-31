Colts make several moves to roster, practice squad
The Indianapolis Colts continued to tweak the active roster and practice squad Thursday ahead of the Week 1 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
After making additional moves following roster cuts Wednesday, the Colts were back at it Thursday. They added another edge rusher to the mix while parting ways with a depth offensive lineman.
They also added a cornerback and tight end to the practice squad while releasing a linebacker and cornerback to make room.
Here are the moves the Colts made Thursday: