Colts make several changes to football operations staff

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts made several changes to the football operations staff ahead of the 2021 season, the team announced Monday.

From the team’s announcement, here are some of the notable changes to the football operations staff:

  • Kevin Rogers has been elevated to the team’s director of player personnel.

  • Brian Decker was named the director of team development.

  • John Park has been elevated to director of football research.

  • Jon Shaw has been elevated to director of pro scouting.

  • Anthony Coughlan was named an area scout.

  • Mitch Chester was named the college scouting coordinator/travel coordinator.

  • Kasia Omilian promoted to scouting assistant.

Deker being promoted proves the Colts really trust his process when it comes to team building and character evaluation. He’s likely to play even more of a role now.

Omilian is the first female the Colts have added to the scouting department in a full-time role. She was an intern for the football operations and a recruiting assistant before that.

