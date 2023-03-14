Colts set to release veteran quarterback Matt Ryan after disastrous season

Quarterback Matt Ryan's turbulent run in Indianapolis is coming to an end.

The Colts are expected to release the 37-year-old veteran quarterback by Friday, a person with knowledge of the move told Joel A. Erickson of the USA TODAY Network, a move that will clear $17.2 million in cap space. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move was not yet official.

Ryan took over as the Colts' starter for the 2022 season after being dealt from the Atlanta Falcons, but he never found success under center in Indianapolis and was subsequently benched twice during the season by two different head coaches.

He threw for a career-low 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games while being sacked 38 times.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Ryan was selected third overall by the Falcons in the 2008 NFL draft. He earned MVP and Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2016 while leading Atlanta to Super Bowl 51. He also earned four Pro Bowl selections during his 14-years career on the Falcons. After a falling out with Atlanta in the aftermath of the team's failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson, he was traded to the Colts in 2022 in exchange for a third-round pick.

After leading the Colts to a 3-3-1 record, head coach Frank Reich benched Ryan in Week 8 for rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Reich was fired in Week 10, and interim head coach Jeff Saturday promoted Ryan back to starter. But the veteran lost his starting spot yet again after Saturday benched Ryan for Nick Foles in Week 16 following the Colts' 39-36 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings, which marked the biggest comeback in NFL history.

The Colts finished the season 4-12-1.

Last month, Indianapolis hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their next head coach and the next order of business appears to be finding a star quarterback to lead the franchise.

Indianapolis has the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, behind the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis are considered some of the top available quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft class.

Contributing: Safid Deen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Matt Ryan to be released by Indianapolis Colts after disastrous season