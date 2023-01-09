These Colts are set to be free agents in 2023

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up the 2022 regular season Sunday and now turn their attention to the offseason, which includes several big names set to hit free agency in 2023.

According to Over the Cap, the Colts are expected to have around $29.46 million in salary-cap space, which is 11th-most in the NFL. They will likely restructure some contracts, and cut or trade some players, to free up some space.

But before we get into to all of that, here are the Colts who are set to be unrestricted free agents in 2023:

DE Yannick Ngakoue

LB Bobby Okereke

WR Parris Campbell

LB E.J. Speed

DT Byron Cowart

K Chase McLaughlin

CB Tony Brown

P Matt Haack

S Armani Watts

OT Dennis Kelly

DE Ben Banogu

S Rodney McLeod

WR Ashton Dulin

DE Tyquan Lewis

CB Brandon Facyson

OT Matt Pryor

