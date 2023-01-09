These Colts are set to be free agents in 2023
The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up the 2022 regular season Sunday and now turn their attention to the offseason, which includes several big names set to hit free agency in 2023.
According to Over the Cap, the Colts are expected to have around $29.46 million in salary-cap space, which is 11th-most in the NFL. They will likely restructure some contracts, and cut or trade some players, to free up some space.
But before we get into to all of that, here are the Colts who are set to be unrestricted free agents in 2023:
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
LB Bobby Okereke
Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports
WR Parris Campbell
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
LB E.J. Speed
AP Photo/Darryl Webb
DT Byron Cowart
Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports
K Chase McLaughlin
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
CB Tony Brown
AP Photo/AJ Mast
P Matt Haack
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
S Armani Watts
AP Photo/AJ Mast
OT Dennis Kelly
Peter Joneleit via AP
DE Ben Banogu
AP Photo/Duane Burleson
S Rodney McLeod
Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports
WR Ashton Dulin
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
DE Tyquan Lewis
Robert Scheer/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports
CB Brandon Facyson
AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
OT Matt Pryor
Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports