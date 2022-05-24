Colts set to begin OTAs

The Indianapolis Colts are officially set to begin organized team activities (OTAs) on Tuesday, May 24.

This is the first time the Colts will have their entire team on the field this offseason. With so many new players coming into the mix, it’s vital to get them on the field in order to get them incorporated into the schemes on either side of the ball.

The Colts will have 10 sessions of OTA practices split up into three stints. They also will have a mandatory minicamp before the final week of the offseason workouts. We listed six things to watch during OTAs.

Here’s a look at the remaining schedule:

May 24-26

June 1-3

June 7-9 (mandatory minicamp)

June 13-16

In these OTA practices, the Colts won’t be wearing pads. However, they are permitted to run 11-on-11 drills for the first time this offseason. This is crucial for getting players like quarterback Matt Ryan into a rhythm with his new teammates.

This is also a good time to see what kind of movements the rookie class can make up and down the depth chart. Position battles are key during this time of year even though none of the jobs will be determined during the spring.

There will likely be a lot of positive news coming out of OTAs and even though it’s best to take everything with a grain of salt, we are one step closer to watching football on Sundays.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts officially sign QB Nick Foles Colts agree to two-year deal with QB Nick Foles Jim Irsay bought Kurt Cobain's guitar for $4.5 million

List