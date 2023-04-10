Colts set to begin offseason workouts

The Indianapolis Colts will see the return of players to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center as the team begins its offseason workout program Monday.

Because the Colts are among the teams who hired a new head coach this offseason, in the form of Shane Steichen, the league allows them to begin their offseason workout program early. This helps them get a bit of a jump on the playbook and installs throughout the offseason.

We shouldn’t expect much from the offseason workouts, especially this portion, which is considered Phase 1 of the program.

This phase of the program lasts about two weeks and is limited only to strength and conditioning and rehab.

Even though no on-field work will be conducted, this is the chance for new players to assimilate with their teammates while the entire team will get a feel for the new head coach and new pieces to the coaching staff.

The Colts also will have a voluntary minicamp for three days leading up to the 2023 NFL draft.

You can check out the rest of the offseason workout schedule here.

