Colts set to begin offseason workouts

The Indianapolis Colts are set to begin Phase 1 of the offseason workout program Monday, marking a milestone that inches everyone closer to the 2022 season.

Some teams have already begun their offseason workouts because they brought in a new head coach since the 2021 season ended. With Frank Reich entering his fifth season, the Colts were not one of those teams.

Monday marks a milestone in terms of the offseason workout program but there likely won’t be much significance in terms of information from Phase 1 of the program.

Over the next two weeks, the team will return to the facility for lifting and rehab work only. Following these first two weeks, the Colts can begin holding individual and group drills for the first time but there won’t be any live contact. Additionally, the offense can run drills against the offense and the defense can run drills against the defense.

We will get to hear from a number of players and coaches during Phase 1 of the offseason workout program while general manager Chris Ballard will hold his pre-draft press conference on Friday, April 22.

We are expected to hear from Reich and a select number of players for the first time on Wednesday.

After the Colts added some new faces like quarterback Matt Ryan, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, this is an exciting time for Colts fans.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Report: Colts met with Stanford DT Thomas Booker 2022 NFL draft: The top 11 offensive tackles Colts hosted UConn OT Ryan Van Demark on pre-draft visit

List