Colts set to begin 2023 OTAs

The Indianapolis Colts are officially set to begin organized team activities (OTAs) on Tuesday, May 23.

This is significant because this is the first time the Colts will have their entire team on the field this offseason. With a new head coach installing a brand new offense and a rookie quarterback preparing to take over the helm, this is a vital time to build the foundation both on and off the field.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Like every team, the Colts will have 10 sessions of OTA practices split up into three stints. They also will conclude the spring practices with a three-day mandatory minicamp in the middle of June.

Here’s a look at the remaining schedule:

May 23-25

May 31-June 2

June 5-8

June 13-15 (mandatory minicamp)

In these OTA practices, the Colts won’t be wearing pads. However, they are permitted to run 11-on-11 drills for the first time this offseason. It’s the first time Richardson will be working against the Colts defense, giving them a glimpse of what’s to come.

We highlighted six things to watch entering OTAs, and this is also a good time to see what kind of movements the rookie class can make up and down the depth chart. Position battles are key during this time of year even though none of the jobs will be determined during the spring.

Advertisement

All of the news coming out, positive or negative, should be taken with a grain of salt. We won’t know how players truly are fitting in until the pads come on during training camp.

Still, we are one step closer to football Sundays.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire