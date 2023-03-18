Colts sent high-ranking executive to Clemson pro day

Throughout the month of March and even into early April, the Indianapolis Colts will send scouts to the majority of college pro days across the country. But when a high-ranking executive likely Morocco Brown is in attendance, there’s typically some kind of signal.

That was the case for Clemson’s pro day on Tuesday. Brown was among the high-ranking NFL executives on hand for the drills, representing the Colts at the workout, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

Steelers DC Teryl Austin, Colts chief personnel executive Morocco Brown, Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Bengals DL coach Marion Hobby also among those here at Clemson Pro Day. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 14, 2023

While the Colts are expected to use their first-round pick on a quarterback prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, there are a few players from Clemson the could have their eyes on.

It was reported earlier this offseason that the Colts had a meeting a with offensive tackle prospect Jordan McFadden, who could be a late Day 2, early Day 3 selection in the draft.

The big name for Clemson this draft season is edge rusher Myles Murphy, who brings elite size and athleticism to the field. Many scouts see him in a similar mold to Travon Walker. An elite athlete who likely needs more development as a pass rusher.

The Colts won’t be in the market for Murphy because he’s likely a first-round pick. Assuming they go with a quarterback prospect, they won’t have the chance to take Murphy.

Other prospects who likely have some draft buzz from Clemson include defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, linebacker Trenton Simpson, edge rusher K.J. Henry and tight end Davis Allen.

